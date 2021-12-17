Yavapai County requests refrigerated truck as state braces for more COVID cases

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hospitals are slammed across Arizona. The state is asking the federal government for help with staffing, and Yavapai County is so inundated, it’s running out of room at its morgue.

Yavapai County Community Health Services said Thursday, Dec. 16, it’s requesting a refrigerated truck because so many people are dying from COVID and its morgue is close to capacity. In Maricopa County, public health leaders said it’s not that bad there yet, although they are watching those numbers closely.

“January marks two years from the first COVID-19 case in Maricopa County,” said Marcy Flanagan, Public Health Executive Director for Maricopa County.

COVID continues to be a huge problem in Arizona, and the county health department said we should not treat this virus like the flu.

“When you compare COVID-19 to the flu in Maricopa County, 7% of people reported with COVID are hospitalized compared with just one percent of people with the flu,” said Flanagan.

With a lot of people planning to go out of town next week for Christmas, the county thinks COVID cases will keep climbing in the coming weeks.

“We are helping set up monoclonal antibody locations that are outside of the hospital systems, working with them, we’re providing staff,” said Flanagan. “We’ve also requested FEMA support to help staff those sites, and those should be opening soon.”

Those treatments help the body’s immune system fight COVID, and the county hopes it will keep patients from further packing into our emergency rooms. As omicron spreads, doctors recommend masking up, getting vaccinated, and social distancing, even if you already caught the virus.

“With omicron, we just don’t have enough information to know how much protection having prior infection offers you,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Disease Control with Maricopa County. “We’re still learning a lot more about omicron.”

