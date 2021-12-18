Christmas at Compass Pointe: Marana neighborhood goes all out with dazzling display

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winterhaven isn’t the only neighborhood brightening the holidays this year. A fairly new Marana subdivision has gone all out, giving Southern Arizonans another opportunity to celebrate the Christmas spirit.

When you drive through Compass Pointe, located at Tangerine Farms Road and Sandby Green Drive in the Gladden Farms area, you can’t help but be merry.

“You can’t be sad and drive through here,” said Jackie Strickler. “Or if you are, you aren’t when you leave.”

Thousands of twinkling lights adorn nearly 80 homes. You’ll find a nutcracker taller than a house, handcrafted decorations, lanterns, hundreds of ornaments, inflatables, a joke between neighbors and so much more.

Strickler says she started decorating for her grandson, but now she also does it for the community.

“As more and more people moved in, more and more people decorated,” she said.

It’s a new development. Compass Pointe is only about four years old, but it already has streets as beautiful as those in Winterhaven; which has been dazzling crowds for over 70 years.

For Bill Leith, there’s nowhere else he would rather be. It blows him away how the whole street came together.

“There’s a lot of art to it, a lot of different thought has gone into it,” said Leith. “Instead of just hanging lights, there’s a lot of themes.”

The most common theme, though, is neighbors helping neighbors.

“Our neighbors across the street put their lights up next door,” said Strickler. “If you need help, the neighbors will help you.”

The light display is bringing joy to several generations and more options to the Northwest. Compass Pointe welcomes those near and far.

“They would see a lot of Christmas lights,” said 9-year-old Brian Velasco. “One particular house - it would be really bright and they would actually have to turn it off so they could sleep.”

People can enjoy the lights nightly until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.