City and county leaders react to Gov. Ducey’s latest executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City and county leaders are reacting to Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest executive order, which calls for stricter monitoring and reporting of COVID data.

Executive Order 2021-21 will not allow the state, counties or cities to implement vaccine requirements for their workers, a policy the Governor first put into place last spring.

“Thanks for nothing Governor, once again,” said Pima County Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz, a local doctor who just got off his overnight shift.

“If the Governor would like to come down to the hospital and help care for these very sick patients, then please Governor, we welcome you. If not, I am doing to need him to just be quiet,” Heinz continued.

The office of Gov. Ducey said this extension has been in place throughout the pandemic: “It is not new and its primary purpose is to allow the Arizona Department of Health Services to gather data essential to combating the public health challenges confronting our state.”

However, Heinz says, hospitals are packed.

“I would say it is reviling where we were at this time last year,” explained Dr. Heinz.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also fired back in a statement.

“He can’t say that he’s for public health and tie the hands of cities and counties as the pandemic surges to record levels and hospital ICU beds dwindle,” she said

According to the latest City of Tucson employee data, 99% of city employees have complied with the city’s requirement or have an exemption.

The Governor’s office said, “he has been clear and consistent — he’s pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate. He believes Arizonans can and should make their own decisions.”

The new executive order does have an exemption on the mandate ban. It does allow vaccination requirements for health care workers.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.