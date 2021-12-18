Cochise County authorities investigating death near Bisbee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County authorities are investigating a death that happened on Friday, Dec. 17.

Officials said they responded to a disturbance on Juniper Flats , just northwest of Bisbee.

When deputies arrived, it was determined that an altercation between four Bisbee residents resulted in several injuries and one death.

Officials say all three subjects were men and include an 18-year-old victim and three juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

