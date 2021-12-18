FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings lead to a warm afternoon
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chilly mornings will give way to a gradual warming trend over the next several days. Unsettled weather arrives by the middle of next week with precipitation chances across much of the region.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 20% rain chance.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.. 30% rain chance.
