FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tucson had its first freeze of the season this morning! Chilly mornings with nice afternoons continue through the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson International Airport had a low this morning of 30° making it the first freeze of the season. Clear skies and cold temperatures expected tonight with overnight lows in the upper-30s. An unsettled weather pattern returns by the middle of next week as rain chances return.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 20% rain chance.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

