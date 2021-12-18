FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tucson had its first freeze of the season this morning! Chilly mornings with nice afternoons continue through the rest of the weekend
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson International Airport had a low this morning of 30° making it the first freeze of the season. Clear skies and cold temperatures expected tonight with overnight lows in the upper-30s. An unsettled weather pattern returns by the middle of next week as rain chances return.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 20% rain chance.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
