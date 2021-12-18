Advertise
First freeze of the season in Tucson

Tucson freezing temps
Tucson freezing temps(KOLD)
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Int’l airport had a low this morning of 30 degrees, making this the first freeze of the season. 32 degrees was recorded overnight at the airport. This is on the late side. Tucson usually hits the freezing mark by December 3. But it is also not in the top 10 for latest occurrences.

No additional freezes in near term for Tucson as low temps warm back up into the upper 30′s Sunday and Monday, then in the 40′s to around 50 later in the week.

First freeze of the season
First freeze of the season(NWS Tucson)

