PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult that was last seen in the 5000 block of North Northern Hills Drive on Saturday, Dec 18.

Miriam Gustafson, 74, is described as 5′5,” 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Gustafson is urged to call 911.

