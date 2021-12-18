Advertise
Pima County mask mandate to be considered during meeting Tuesday

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD has learned the Pima County Board of Supervisors will once again discuss a county-wide indoor mask mandate at an upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

If passed, it would require people in the county to wear face coverings when they are in indoor public places and cannot maintain six feet of distance from others.

Here’s what the resolution reads word for word: “RESOLUTION NO. 2021 - 87, of the Board of Supervisors, adopting regulations necessary for the public health and safety of Pima County’s inhabitants, requiring persons to wear face coverings when they are in indoor public places and cannot easily maintain a continuous physical distance of at least 6 feet from all other persons. Per the language of the Resolution, this requirement shall be in effect upon adoption of the Resolution and ‘will remain in effect at least through February 28, 2022, pending case counts and hospitalization rates in our community and any further action by the Board.’ In addition to all the public health reasons cited in the proposed Resolution for reinstating a countywide mask mandate at this critical moment in the pandemic, it is important to note that without such a mandate, we can assume that local businesses will suffer. Individuals who cannot be assured that their fellow Pima County residents are going to be masking up may simply choose to stop patronizing restaurants and other local businesses altogether in order to protect their health and that of their families.”

KOLD will be following the outcome of Tuesday’s vote closely and will keep you updated with the latest information.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

