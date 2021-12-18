Staffing crisis at Pima County jail may have been averted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An expected staffing shortage at the Pima County jail may have been averted.

KOLD reported earlier this week that 158 corrections officers , about 40% of the staff, had not been vaccinated.

The 158 corrections officers were at risk of losing their jobs because the Pima County Board of Supervisors had passed a vaccine mandate for all employees who work with vulnerable populations.

In early December, the Board voted to start the termination process for employees who refused the vaccine.

On Dec. 13, Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a blistering statement, employing his officers to get vaccinated .

“The line in the sand has been drawn and the clock is ticking,” he wrote. “I implore you to do the right thing. Do what is right for your families, your loved ones and the preservation of your lifestyle. More importantly, do what is right for yourself and get vaccinated.”

That may have worked.

On Friday, Nanos said, the unvaccinated count dropped dramatically.

The PCSD served about 120 notices of intent to terminate over the past week.

Nanos said as of Thursday night, only 14 staffers said they were not getting vaccinated.

“The others have all said they were in the process, setting up their vaccines, they got their first shot,” he said. “Some of them were already vaccinated and the county records weren’t updated or showing that, so yeah, we’re moving through this.”

Nanos said the department still has about 30 termination notices left to serve.

The vaccine deadline is Dec. 31.

Nanos has said the jail will operate safely, even if he lost all 158 corrections officers.

