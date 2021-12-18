Advertise
Tohono O’odham Police looking for missing toddler

4-year old reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District.
4-year old reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District.(Tohono O'odham Nation Office of Emergency Management)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tohono O’odham Police Department is searching for a young boy who went missing Friday morning. Around 10:00 a.m. Friday, the 4-year old boy was reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department along with its partner agencies have been searching for the missing child.

Community members should continue to expect a large law enforcement presence and should avoid the area while law enforcement continues its search for the boy.

