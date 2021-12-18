Tohono O’odham Police looking for missing toddler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tohono O’odham Police Department is searching for a young boy who went missing Friday morning. Around 10:00 a.m. Friday, the 4-year old boy was reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department along with its partner agencies have been searching for the missing child.

Community members should continue to expect a large law enforcement presence and should avoid the area while law enforcement continues its search for the boy.

