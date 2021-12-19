Arizona women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona women’s basketball game against Texas in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within Arizona’s program, according to the athletic department.
The Coast-to-Coast Challenge said they will work with Texas to find another opponent to play against.
No other details were immediately available.
Head Coach Adia Barnes also tweeted about the cancellation:
