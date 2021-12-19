Arizona women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona women’s basketball game against Texas in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within Arizona’s program, according to the athletic department.

The Coast-to-Coast Challenge said they will work with Texas to find another opponent to play against.

No other details were immediately available.

Head Coach Adia Barnes also tweeted about the cancellation:

This is the world that we live in now. But we only worry about things that we can control. This was a game that we were all looking forward to! 😪 — ADIA BARNES COPPA 🐻⬇️🌵👨‍👨‍👧‍👦❤️💙 (@AdiaBarnes) December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.