Arizona women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona women’s basketball game against Texas in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within Arizona’s program, according to the athletic department.

The Coast-to-Coast Challenge said they will work with Texas to find another opponent to play against.

No other details were immediately available.

Head Coach Adia Barnes also tweeted about the cancellation:

