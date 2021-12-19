FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm up is on the way
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A gradual warming trend will develop over the next several days. Then a series of weather systems will result in a period of unsettled weather Thursday onward with some chance of precipitation for much of the area.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 30% rain chance.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 30% rain chance.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 10% rain chance.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.