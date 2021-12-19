FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm up is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A gradual warming trend will develop over the next several days. Then a series of weather systems will result in a period of unsettled weather Thursday onward with some chance of precipitation for much of the area.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 30% rain chance.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 30% rain chance.

CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 10% rain chance.

