FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for a few days before we see mid-week changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first half of Christmas week will be dry with warmer temperatures as high pressure will be the dominant feature. By the middle of next week, a series of storms will bring several chances for rain, breezy winds and cooler temperatures through Christmas weekend. Right now, it looks like we will be staying dry for Christmas.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 20% rain chance.

CHRISTMAS EVE: 30% chance for rain with highs in the upper 60s.

CHRISTMAS: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 20% rain chance.

