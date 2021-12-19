Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson freezing temps
First freeze of the season in Tucson
UPDATE: Missing 4-year-old found safe
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said as of Thursday night, only 14 corrections officers are...
Staffing crisis at Pima County jail may have been averted
Gov. Ducey EO 2021-21
City and county leaders react to Gov. Ducey’s latest executive order
Pima County Board of Supervisors will once again discuss a county-wide indoor mask mandate at...
Pima County mask mandate to be considered during meeting Tuesday

Latest News

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens