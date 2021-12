TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Tucson International Airport, a small aircraft made a safe emergency landing on Sunday, Dec. 19 at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Officials said there was only one person onboard.

The aircraft is in the process of being removed from the runway.

No injuries were reported.

