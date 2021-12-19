Advertise
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she’s vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.

Warren didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

