Wreaths Across America sees record-breaking participation

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - National Wreaths Across America Day, a day recognized nationwide, was held on a much smaller scale last year due to the pandemic. The day of tribute made a record-breaking return on Saturday, Dec. 18.

“I miss my dad so much. He will always be in my heart. He is like captain America to me and I’ll always be his sidekick,” said Steven Anthony Fimbres.

It’s a time to pay respects and honor those who risked their lives for our country. For many families, it’s a day often filled with bittersweet emotions.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. I had a lot of emotions today. A lot of missing my husband and just a lot of pride,” said Joann Fimbres.

The wreaths symbolize that sacrifice.

“I have a long line of veterans in my family,” said Cindy Stinson, the outreach director for Mission 22.

Mission 22 is an organization that supports veterans’ mental health.

“Honor the veterans that have given their lives and service to this country and also to honor those who have died by their own hand from their service to this country and PTSD,” Stinson said.

Families, friends and volunteers set out more than 1,700 wreaths at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“Last year, everyone wanted to come but because of COVID, we couldn’t. Everyone is so excited, we are overwhelmed with people wanting to help this year,” said Lori Schaeffler, a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

The overwhelming support wasn’t just seen in Arizona. Schaeffler said this year had the highest number of cemeteries to ever participate.

“Thirty-one-hundred locations, 3.8 million wreaths being laid across this country and abroad,” she said.

She and Onita Davis, both married to veterans, work year-round to make the day special. Seeing the response from the community is what keeps them going.

“There’s a senior gentleman who sit where the white headstones are. He sits there in a chair and reads to his loved one. It’s seeing things like that that you know what you’re doing is really important,” said Onita Davis, the secretary treasurer for the Oro Valley American Legion Auxiliary.

When you sponsor a wreath through a sponsorship group from Dec. 18 through Jan. 14, your sponsorship will be matched with another wreath. Learn more, here.

