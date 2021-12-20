Advertise
Aggravated assault incident draws large police presence to 400 block of W. Montana Street

SWAT officers were treating the scene in the 400 block of West Montana Avenue as a barricade...
SWAT officers were treating the scene in the 400 block of West Montana Street as a barricade situation, but it was unknown if the suspect is inside Monday morning, Dec. 20.(Debbie Leon/See It, Snap It, Send It)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several members of the Tucson Police Department are outside a residence in a south-side neighborhood after a report of an aggravated assault incident on Monday, Dec. 20.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SWAT is working to remove any possible occupants from the house in the 400 block of West Montana Street, east of S. 11th Avenue. Officers are treating the scene as a barricade situation, but it is unknown if the suspect is inside.

This is an ongoing investigation and drivers should avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available. This story will be updated as facts become available.

