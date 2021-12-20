Advertise
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to lowly Lions

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Cardinals started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road. The Lions were mired at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap.

Arizona blew its chance to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over a team it was favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.

The Cardinals can still earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need some other playoff contenders to lose.

