Chandler police officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Jeremy Wilkins
Officer Jeremy Wilkins(Chandler Police Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler Police Department officer has died from COVID-19.

In a tweet sent out Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18, the department said that Officer Jeremy Wilkins passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, after struggling with illness from the virus. No other information surrounding his sickness was immediately released.

“Officer Wilkins was an incredible police officer that had a passion for his career and loved the community. Please take a moment to remember Jeremy and keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said the department in a Facebook post.

Wilkins was a 23-year veteran and previously served with the Prescott Valley Police Department. He is survived by his wife and five children.

