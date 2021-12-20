Christopher Clements’ murder trials rescheduled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The murder trials of Christopher Clements, the man accused of killing two Tucson girls, have been rescheduled.

Clements is facing 22 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales.

Authorities claim Clements kidnapped and killed Isabel and Maribel before dumping their bodies in a desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in Pima County.

Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales. ((Source: Family))

Isabel was 6 years old when she vanished from her parents’ east-side home in April 2012. Maribel was 13 years old when she disappeared while walking to a friend’s house in 2014. Maribel’s body was recovered days after her disappearance. Isabel’s remains were found in early 2017, when Clements led federal agents to it.

The 39-year-old Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is facing a separate trial for each girl’s death.

For Maribel’s death, the trial will start April 19 and could last 12 days. It had been set to run Jan. 11-21.

For Isabel’s death, the trial will start May 24 and could last 14 days. It had been set to run Feb. 22 to March 11.

Clements had had multiple run-ins with authorities long before he was accused of murder.

In 1993, he was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In 2016 and 2017, he was accused of burglary in Pima and Maricopa counties.

