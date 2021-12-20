Deadly crash closes Golf Links Road near Pantano Parkway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have shut down Golf Links Road because of a deadly crash at Pantano Parkway on Monday, Dec. 20.

Details are limited, but the crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles came to rest on its side.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One other was taken to a hospital.

Golf Links is closed between Camino Seco and Perillo Drive while detectives conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.