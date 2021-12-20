Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Deadly crash closes Golf Links Road near Pantano Parkway

One person died and another was hurt in this crash at Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on...
One person died and another was hurt in this crash at Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on Monday, Dec. 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have shut down Golf Links Road because of a deadly crash at Pantano Parkway on Monday, Dec. 20.

Details are limited, but the crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles came to rest on its side.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One other was taken to a hospital.

Golf Links is closed between Camino Seco and Perillo Drive while detectives conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport
Tucson freezing temps
First freeze of the season in Tucson
Cochise County authorities investigating death near Bisbee
Gov. Ducey EO 2021-21
City and county leaders react to Gov. Ducey’s latest executive order

Latest News

Drivers are urged to avoid this area.
Wreck with injuries closes Green Valley intersection
UPDATE: Motorcycle crash on Benson Highway leaves one with serious injuries
Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic jam near Tucson Spectrum
A pedestrian was hit near East Fort Lowell Road and North Stone Avenue in Tucson Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Young man hit by vehicle near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson