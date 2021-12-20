FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm before a Christmas cooldown!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first half of Christmas week will be dry with warmer temperatures as high pressure builds in. By the middle of next week, a series of storms will bring several chances for rain and cooler temperatures through Christmas weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 10% rain chance.
CHRISTMAS EVE: 30% chance for rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
CHRISTMAS: 30% chance for rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
