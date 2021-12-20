Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Mesa man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 19-year-old son while he was sleeping

Jeffrey Williams
Jeffrey Williams(Source: AZ Family)
By AZ Family
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mesa police say a man allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday afternoon near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

When officers arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m., they found 19-year-old Adam Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say 61-year-old Jeffrey Williams called them stating he shot his son. As officers got on scene, he surrendered to police with no issue.

A witness was in her bedroom and thought Adam was sleeping in his room when she heard several pops. She went into Adam’s room and found him on the bed. She told police Jeffrey told her he shot and killed Adam to save her. She told officers she didn’t know why he would “kill his own son,” according to court records.

Jeffrey told officers that Adam has a history of depression and is bipolar. He says that he and his wife were recently having issues with him. Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Jeffrey says Adam told him he was going off of his medication before going back to sleep. Then around 12:30 p.m. Jeffrey grabbed his gun from under the couch and went into Adam’s room and shot him. Jeffrey couldn’t recall how many times.

Jeffrey has been booked in jail for one count of first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport
Tucson freezing temps
First freeze of the season in Tucson
Cochise County authorities investigating death near Bisbee
Gov. Ducey EO 2021-21
City and county leaders react to Gov. Ducey’s latest executive order

Latest News

Unidentified people depart on route to the airport from the Christian Aid Ministries...
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape in Haiti
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Potter defense argues Daunte Wright ‘caused whole incident’