Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:11 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport
Tucson freezing temps
First freeze of the season in Tucson
Gov. Ducey EO 2021-21
City and county leaders react to Gov. Ducey’s latest executive order
Cochise County authorities investigating death near Bisbee

Latest News

Turquoise LeJeune Parker (left), an elementary school teacher from North Carolina, raised more...
Teacher raises more than $100,000 to feed needy students
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says
Of the 12 North Carolina schools where students are getting holiday groceries, 98% of them...
Teacher 'speechless' over $100,000 raised to help needy students over holidays
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death