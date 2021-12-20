Advertise
No. 8 Arizona runs past Cal Baptist 84-60 to stay unbeaten

Arizona beat Cal Baptist on Saturday, Dec. 18, 84-60 to improve to 11-0.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 14 as No. 8 Arizona shook off a slow start to beat Cal Baptist 84-60 on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Wildcats (11-0) continued their best start since opening the 2014-15 season with 12 straight wins, but they trailed by 11 less than four minutes into the game and didn’t take their first lead until 9:01 left in the first half.

Christian Koloko had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks and Oumar Ballo had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Cal Baptist (8-3) was led by Ty Rowell, who had 11 points and was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, while freshman guard Taran Armstrong finished with nine points, three assists and four turnovers.

