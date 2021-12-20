Phoenix horse therapy center looking to expand services amid relocation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A horse therapy center in Phoenix is turning to the community for support.

The owner of the land they lease is selling, and center is being forced to move. Now they need help getting things up and running.

Chelsea Harden founded The H.E.A.R.T Center in 2014, which offers therapeutic horseback riding lessons to 50 children a week. It’s also a micro-school serving 12 Valley teens, and both programs are designed for kids with special needs.

“Our horses here are their motivation,” Harden said.

A school day entails your typical subjects like Math and English, but program coordinator Regan Mays says the horses play a huge role in the learning process.

“We service a lot of kids on the autism spectrum, and then we have other students that may just have different physical or brain abnormalities,” Mays said. “We use horses to help kids with special needs find confidence. They can come out between classes and decompress and see their horse. You get to ride your horse. You get to take care of your horse.”

Since opening, the center has been located at a ranch in north Phoenix, but now the landowner is selling. Harden was forced to look for a new home, and she found one, but now she’s looking for help.

The center has 13 horses and three full-time teachers. Harden said the community’s support could help them expand their services.

“The donations will allow us to build up from the dirt facility that is going to best suit the 15 therapy horses that we are going to need to continue providing programs,” Harden said. “It allows us to renovate this house into a schoolhouse farmhouse. It allows us to build up a recreation facility, so they have a space to move their bodies freely from inside the classroom and have multiple education spaces.”

If you’d like to donate you can email the center at hello@theheart-center.com, or click here.

