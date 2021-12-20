Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Prosecutors: Tucson woman stole thousands from National Guard nonprofit

Amy Lyn O'Neill was recently indicted on numerous embezzlement charges.
Amy Lyn O'Neill was recently indicted on numerous embezzlement charges.(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A grand jury recently indicted a Tucson woman after she allegedly embezzled thousands from a nonprofit that benefits members of the National Guard and their families.

The grand jury indicted Amy Lyn O’Neill on two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft.

State prosecutors say O’Neill embezzled $160,000 from the Jimmy Jet Foundation, which serves the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing. O’Neill allegedly used the money for personal mortgage payments, credit card payments, ATM withdrawals and personal purchases between February 2020 and May 2021.

In an attempt to cover up the missing money, authorities say, O’Neill transferred $79,0000 from the nonprofit’s Janus Henderson Account to its bank account.

In O’Neill’s case, theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices are both Class 2 felonies.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport
Tucson freezing temps
Tucson sees 1st freeze of the season
One person died and another was hurt in this crash at Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on...
Deadly crash closes Golf Links Road near Pantano Parkway
Cochise County authorities investigating death near Bisbee

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism