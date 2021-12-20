Prosecutors: Tucson woman stole thousands from National Guard nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A grand jury recently indicted a Tucson woman after she allegedly embezzled thousands from a nonprofit that benefits members of the National Guard and their families.

The grand jury indicted Amy Lyn O’Neill on two counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and one count of theft.

State prosecutors say O’Neill embezzled $160,000 from the Jimmy Jet Foundation, which serves the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing. O’Neill allegedly used the money for personal mortgage payments, credit card payments, ATM withdrawals and personal purchases between February 2020 and May 2021.

In an attempt to cover up the missing money, authorities say, O’Neill transferred $79,0000 from the nonprofit’s Janus Henderson Account to its bank account.

In O’Neill’s case, theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices are both Class 2 felonies.

