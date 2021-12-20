Red Cross volunteers spend holidays away from home helping with tornado recovery efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many American Red Cross volunteers, including those from southern Arizona, are sacrificing holidays spent at home to help those impacted by disasters.

Hundreds of volunteers will spend Christmas in the Midwest after tornadoes ripped through multiple states Dec 10. The storms left widespread devastation and dozens of people dead.

“I’ve lived in tornado country as I grew up. I’m aware of the destruction they can cause, and I wanted to help,” said volunteer Sandra Rode.

Rode is from southern Arizona and is currently in Kentucky, the state hit the hardest by the storms.

“Terrific losses as well as losing their entire house and all the belongings that were in it,” Rode said.

She has seen blocks upon blocks of homes that have turned to rubble, and spoken with many people who have lost their loved ones. Rode and the other volunteers are helping them through some of the hardest moments of their lives.

“To provide as much comfort to those who have been injured and support the other volunteers so that they can provide hope and comfort to those around us,” she said.

Their dedication is vital to the thousands of people impacted.

“There’s not enough gratitude that we can share from the red cross and the community to those volunteers that put their life on hold to respond,” said Courtney Slanaker, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona.

The volunteers will spend their Christmas in Kentucky. Despite being away from family on the holiday, Rode said the best gift is helping the people who need it most. Learn how you can help with disaster recovery efforts through the Red Cross, here .

