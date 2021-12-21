FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a wet Christmas awaits!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Quiet and warm conditions through Thursday. Then, a storm drops in across the Western U.S. bringing a chance for valley rain and mountain snow late Thursday through Saturday morning.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain, especially in the evening. Highs around 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS: 20% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY. 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.