First cases of omicron detected on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first cases of the omicron variant have been detected on the University of Arizona campus, the school reported Tuesday, Dec. 21.

“Researchers from a lab in the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology made the discovery at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 using genomic testing,” the school said in an email.

The school said researchers found the omicron variant in seven samples.

“Following standard protocol for positive COVID-19 tests, the university has begun the process of contact tracing and notifying those who were in contact with the individuals,” the school said.

Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant in the United States.

On Monday, Houston reported the first death linked to omicron. The patient, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had health issues.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.