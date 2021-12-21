Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats

By Mariya Murrow and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) – Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently began as a dispute over seats.

An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie Monday night at the AMC theater in the area.

The man shot was taken to the hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable.

Police are searching for the alleged shooter who ran away.

Community members say they are shaken by the shooting, concerned with their safety.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Lyn O'Neill was recently indicted on numerous embezzlement charges.
Prosecutors: Tucson woman stole thousands from National Guard nonprofit
One person died and another was hurt in this crash at Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on...
Deadly crash closes Golf Links Road near Pantano Parkway
Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Fact Finders: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
SWAT officers treated the scene in the 400 block of West Montana Street as a barricade...
UPDATE: SWAT clears residence, aggravated assault suspect not found

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
At least one person was killed when a plane collided with a paraglider in Fort Bend County,...
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview