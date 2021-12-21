Advertise
UPDATE: Police reopen east-side intersection after pedestrian struck

The intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Wilmot Road was closed while police investigate the...
Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Wilmot Road, which was briefly shut down for the investigation on Tuesday, Dec. 21.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection, which was briefly shut down for the investigation. The intersection was reopened just before 8 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

