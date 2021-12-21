UPDATE: Police reopen east-side intersection after pedestrian struck
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.
One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection, which was briefly shut down for the investigation. The intersection was reopened just before 8 a.m.
The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.