UPDATE: Police reopen east-side intersection after pedestrian struck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road Tuesday morning, Dec. 21.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨



Officers from Operations Division East are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Wilmot Rd. officers are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian collision.



— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 21, 2021

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the intersection, which was briefly shut down for the investigation. The intersection was reopened just before 8 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

