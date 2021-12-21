Advertise
Phoenix police officer dedicates 5K race in uniform to Officer Tyler Moldovan

Aravaipa Running and the Phoenix Police Department posted photos of Officer Kayla Conroy running in honor of her "brother" Officer Tyler Moldovan, who is being treated after being shot eight times.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer honored Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot eight times last week, with a 5K run in full uniform.

Aravaipa Running and the Phoenix Police Department posted photos of Officer Kayla Conroy running at Cave Creek Regional Park over the weekend.

“When our officers call themselves ‘brothers’ or ‘sisters,’ this is what they mean,” the Phoenix PD Facebook post says. “Officer Kayla Conroy ran a 5K this past weekend to honor her ‘brother,’ Officer Tyler Moldovan as he continues to fight for his life.”

Conroy dedicated her run to Moldovan with the approval of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

“The love and respect that our officers have for each other runs (sic) deep, and we are proud of Officer Conroy for honoring Officer Moldovan in such a special way,” the Phoenix PD Facebook post says.

Moldovan, 22, remains in extremely critical condition.

Phoenix police say the officer who was shot multiple times remains in the hospital Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. He is still listed in critical condition.

