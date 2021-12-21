Pima County Board of Supervisors imposes indoor mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday, Dec. 21, to impose an indoor mask mandate as omicron becomes the dominant variant in the United States.

Tuesday’s vote breakdown was as follows:

Rex Scott -- No

Matt Heinz -- Yes

Sharon Bronson -- Yes

Steve Christy -- No

Adelita Grijalva -- Yes

The mandate, which can be read HERE, will require masks indoors when social distancing is not possible. It could last through at least Feb. 28, 2022.

According to state law, businesses are not be required to enforce mask mandates.

According to HB 2770 that was signed into law in April 2021 , “a business in this state is not required to enforce on its premises a mask mandate that is established by this state, a city, a town or county or any other jurisdiction of this state.”

The new mandate is not the same as the one lifted in May.

“We’re taking out pretty much all of the enforcement stuff,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, the District 2 Supervisor. “We’re not in the business of trying to embarrass the Circle K on 22nd and Tucson Blvd.”

In the last iteration, the county had strict requirements and a website that publicly named businesses that violated the mandate.

“We’re not doing the wall of shame sort of the website thing,” Heinz said. “We’re not doing any of that.”

The county will instead hand out vinyl placards to remind people and businesses that face masks are required in all indoor locations where social distancing is not possible.

On Monday, Houston reported the first death linked to omicron . The patient, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had health issues.

On Tuesday, the University of Arizona announced it detected omicron in seven samples from its campus.

