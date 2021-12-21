Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Police see spike in holiday thefts

(WAFB)
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the merriest time of year, and people are out finishing their holiday shopping, but thieves are out in full force too and they’re looking for shoppers to make mistakes.

Police officers say they see an increase in everything from car break-ins to porch pirates ahead of Christmas.

″Don’t leave valuable sitting out in the front seat or where people can see them. So, if you have a towel or something you can cover up your presents with that you have to travel with, lock that up because some people will break into the cars with force,” Sgt. Abel Samano from Marana PD said.

There’s been a number of vehicle break-ins this month. Samano says thieves have the most opportunities to steal presents and other valuables around the holidays.

Some things you can do to protect your possessions in a parking lot are parking near security cameras, keeping your windows rolled up, and making sure all doors are locked.

However, these holidays thefts aren’t just happening in parking lots.

″We’ve had some incidents where people leave their garage open and burglars walk in, take something, and walk out in less than a minute,” Samano said.

There aren’t many things you can do to prevent porch pirates, but you can do things to deter them.

“The best thing a person can do is get a surveillance system. They’re a lot cheaper nowadays, a Ring camera or anything like that. We’ve seen those and they tremendously help us identify a suspect or any other suspicious activity,” he said.

Marana PD also has a citizen patrol, who are out and about specifically looking for some holiday thieves.

Terry Jellison is one of the volunteers.

“We’re going through neighborhoods right now in the afternoons and evenings and kind of watch for porch pirates. So we’ll find a UPS truck or a FedEx and kind of follow it through the neighborhood or hit different streets,” Jellison said.

Officers say if you see someone you think is trying to break in a vehicle or steal a package, do not try and intervene yourself. Call the police and let them handle it.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Tyler Moldovan
UPDATE: Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan fights for his life
Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport
One person died and another was hurt in this crash at Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway on...
Deadly crash closes Golf Links Road near Pantano Parkway
Tucson freezing temps
Tucson sees 1st freeze of the season
SWAT officers treated the scene in the 400 block of West Montana Street as a barricade...
UPDATE: SWAT clears residence, aggravated assault suspect not found

Latest News

Pima County considering new mask mandate
Pima County proposes new mask mandate
Fact Finders: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
The organization has watched the need from the community skyrocket compared to years past.
Salvation Army toy distributions brightening Christmas for many Tucson families