Police see spike in holiday thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the merriest time of year, and people are out finishing their holiday shopping, but thieves are out in full force too and they’re looking for shoppers to make mistakes.

Police officers say they see an increase in everything from car break-ins to porch pirates ahead of Christmas.

″Don’t leave valuable sitting out in the front seat or where people can see them. So, if you have a towel or something you can cover up your presents with that you have to travel with, lock that up because some people will break into the cars with force,” Sgt. Abel Samano from Marana PD said.

There’s been a number of vehicle break-ins this month. Samano says thieves have the most opportunities to steal presents and other valuables around the holidays.

Some things you can do to protect your possessions in a parking lot are parking near security cameras, keeping your windows rolled up, and making sure all doors are locked.

However, these holidays thefts aren’t just happening in parking lots.

″We’ve had some incidents where people leave their garage open and burglars walk in, take something, and walk out in less than a minute,” Samano said.

There aren’t many things you can do to prevent porch pirates, but you can do things to deter them.

“The best thing a person can do is get a surveillance system. They’re a lot cheaper nowadays, a Ring camera or anything like that. We’ve seen those and they tremendously help us identify a suspect or any other suspicious activity,” he said.

Marana PD also has a citizen patrol, who are out and about specifically looking for some holiday thieves.

Terry Jellison is one of the volunteers.

“We’re going through neighborhoods right now in the afternoons and evenings and kind of watch for porch pirates. So we’ll find a UPS truck or a FedEx and kind of follow it through the neighborhood or hit different streets,” Jellison said.

Officers say if you see someone you think is trying to break in a vehicle or steal a package, do not try and intervene yourself. Call the police and let them handle it.

