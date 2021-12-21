Salvation Army toy distributions brightening Christmas for many Tucson families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Christmas is going to be a lot brighter for many Tucson families, thanks to the Salvation Army’s toy distribution at South Corps & Youth Center this week.

“There’s a lot of really nice gifts to choose from for all my kids. There are really nice people here,” Pauleen Kluey said as she picked up toys for her family Monday.

Kluey has seven children and like many families, hers was hit hard by the pandemic.

“My business from home got shot way down. COVID blew us from here to down there really quick. My job was the only one holding us over,” Kluey said.

Her kids will have toys under the tree this year thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization has watched the need from the community skyrocket compared to years past.

“We have a lot more families. They signed up 1700 families instead of 1200,” said Rita Beal, a volunteer coordinator from Voyager Chapel.

She said many of the kids wouldn’t have any presents if it wasn’t for the distribution.

“That’s what’s sad. I remember growing up like that and not getting any. This makes my heart sing I just love it,” she said.

It’s a story echoed by volunteer Judy Shockey.

“Knowing I’m giving a child something for Christmas because I grew up very poor and didn’t have a lot for Christmas,” Shockey said. “It pleases me knowing I’m contributing to a child having something for Christmas.”

With each car piled with gifts and holiday meal given out, a family’s Christmas is being made that much merrier this year.

A lot of the toys collected came from your donations during our KOLD CARES Share the Joy campaign.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.