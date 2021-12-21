Tucson Rodeo Parade seeking entries, volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nation’s longest non-motorized parade is looking for locals to participate and volunteer.

Applications for entries for the 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade are open online until the end of January.

The 97th annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is slated for Thursday, Feb. 24.

The procession includes national dignitaries, Native American royalty and performers, historical wagons, color floats, marchinf bands, mariachis, rodeo royalty and working cowboys.

An average of 150,000 spectators line the streets of southern Tucson each year to watch.

Entires compete in 21 classes, ranging from Western Riding Groups and Historical to Comical and Multiple-team Hitch.

The three highest awards include the Curt Sullivan Sweepstakes Award for the best entry, the Chairman’s Award and the Judge’s Award.

Volunteers are needed on the day of the parade to help with crowd control, lining up entries and seating spectators in the grandstand area. Breakfast, lunch and tickets to a Tucson Rodeo performance are given to volunteers for free.

Volunteers are not required to have any knowledge about horses, but spots are available for those who do.

The parade route circles the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, starting at Ajo Way and Fair Avenue. Parking opens to the public around 8 p.m.

The parade is free to spectators along the route, but ticketed grandstand seating is also available.

For more information about the parade, click here .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.