Aggravated assault suspect arrested in Marana neighborhood

Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the...
Police were searching for the suspect after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and hid in the Gladden Farms area on Wednesday, Dec. 22.(GRAY-TV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police arrested a man who fled a traffic stop and hid in the Gladden Farms neighborhood on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.

Public Advisory Good morning, Marana Police Officers conducted a traffic stop and the suspect fled from the stop.the...

Posted by Marana Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Elmer Upchurch was arrested for an aggravated assault felony warrant and charges related to the traffic stop, police said.

Police searching the area were tipped to Upchurch’s location by a person who called to report an unknown person was in their yard. Upchurch was detained peacefully after a K9 officer and his partner arrived at the location.

Police were searching the area after a suspect fled a traffic stop and hid in the Gladden Farms area. One witness told KOLD residents in the search area were told to stay inside as police conducted their search.

No additional information was immediately available.

