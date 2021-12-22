Advertise
Casa Grande teen missing since Tuesday

Zoey "Zoe" Elizabeth Waits was last seen at a home in Casa Grande.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Dec. 22, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old who disappeared from a home in Casa Grande on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Police say Zoey Elizabeth Waits, whose name is sometimes spelled “Zoe,” was last seen around 6 a.m. in the 600 block of East Wiley Way.

She may have left the home wearing a black hoodie and black boots.

Waits is described as standing at 5′2,” weighing 120 pounds and having brown hair, hazel eyes, braces and a nickel-sized birthmark on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Casa Grande police at 520-421-8711.

