CBP authorized to clean up wall construction sites

Those projects are within the Border Patrol’s sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Prevention has been authorized to start cleaning up construction sites and close small gaps in the southern border wall nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered the building to stop.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement this week that wall-building projects begun by the Defense Department will be turned over to his agency so any safety and environmental concerns can be addressed.

Those projects are within the Border Patrol’s sectors in California, Arizona and parts of Texas.

It was unclear when the cleanup will begin.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

