Conquering COVID: Figuring out omicron

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As families travel and gather for the holidays, concern is growing about the COVID-19 omicron variant and a very likely spike in cases.

“It’s a setback because it’s happening so quickly,” says Dr. Felicia Goodrum, an immunobiology professor at the University of Arizona.

Goodrum says the combination of pandemic fatigue and a very transmissible variant can overwhelm hospitals very quickly.

“It’s very possible this variant will be able to escape vaccine-induced immunity as well as our natural immunity,” she says.

Goodrum says vaccinations and boosters are key to slowing the spread and staying healthy.

