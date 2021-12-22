Advertise
Conquering COVID: Figuring out omicron

Conquering COVID: Figuring out omicron
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As families travel and gather for the holidays, concern is growing about the COVID-19 omicron variant and a very likely spike in cases.

“It’s a setback because it’s happening so quickly,” says Dr. Felicia Goodrum, an immunobiology professor at the University of Arizona.

Goodrum says the combination of pandemic fatigue and a very transmissible variant can overwhelm hospitals very quickly.

“It’s very possible this variant will be able to escape vaccine-induced immunity as well as our natural immunity,” she says.

Goodrum says vaccinations and boosters are key to slowing the spread and staying healthy.

You can hear more from Goodrum in Episode 7 of the KOLD News 13 Original Podcast “Conquering COVID.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

