FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy for Santa?

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:06 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Increasing clouds and moisture push in under a ridge of high pressure keeping our temperatures above-average for the end of December. Late Thursday through the weekend, a stream of deep moisture moves into Arizona. This kicks off an unsettled weather pattern bringing daily rain chances through the middle of next week. Best rain chance Friday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 5-s/

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for rain, especially in the evening. Highs around 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS: 20% chance for rain, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY. 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

