Four sisters left without parents before the holidays after apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four Tucson sisters are experiencing unimaginable grief after an apparent murder-suicide took the lives of their parents last week. The tragedy has left one young girl an orphan just days before Christmas.

“It’s fair to say there is still a lot of shock,” said Todd Sadow.

Sadow says he is a close friend of the family.

“My wife and kids and I are very close with the oldest daughter,” he said. “We have children that are the same age that play together and are friends.”

He says the sisters, ages 28, 27, 18 and 11, are still processing the loss.

“Wednesday night, tragically [their] mom and dad died,” said Sadow. “It was a moment that doesn’t add up for anyone. [Their] parents had been very loving, very compassionate people.”

The two youngest still lived at home. According to the Tucson Police Department, on Dec. 15, the 18-year-old came home to find both of her parents dead.

Sadow says their father had been battling a severe health condition and was on a lot of medication.

“We think from that maybe there was a lapse of judgment, a fogginess of the head,” he said. “Everyone feels very confident he never would have done it had he been completely aware.”

What’s left behind is trauma and mounting expenses.

“Burials for their parents,” said Sadow, “and then also adoption fees.”

According to Sadow, the oldest sister doesn’t want their youngest sister to end up in the foster care system.

“The oldest sister is also due to have her third child in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “Between the third child and adopting, she has now got a family of seven.”

So, Sadow started a GoFundMe page to help with both the immediate and long-term expenses. He says the 18-year-old sister is the first in her family to go to college.

“That’s a major milestone for any family,” said Sadow. “It’s important that she stays in school, I am sure it is exactly what her parents would want for her. Most important right now is to rally around the four girls and to give them the strength they need.”

More than $13,000 has already been raised. Sadow says Southern Arizona is generous and he hopes to reach the $200,000 goal to ensure the sisters’ financial needs are met so they can focus on their emotional needs.

“It would seem to be appropriate for all four of the children to have access to therapy,” he said.

To help the family, click HERE.

