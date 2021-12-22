Grand Canyon hiker found dead below South Rim near Boucher Trail

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service said the body of an overdue hiker was found below the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The hiker was reported overdue at about 8 a.m.

An aerial search of the Boucher Trail resulted in the discovery of the hiker’s body between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs, approximately 200 ft. below the Boucher Trail.

The body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale, Arizona, was recovered and transported via helicopter to the South Rim.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

