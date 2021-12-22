Advertise
Grand Canyon hiker found dead below South Rim near Boucher Trail

The body was found Tuesday, Dec. 21, about 200 ft. below the Boucher Trail on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.(National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service said the body of an overdue hiker was found below the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The hiker was reported overdue at about 8 a.m.

An aerial search of the Boucher Trail resulted in the discovery of the hiker’s body between Yuma Point and Dripping Springs, approximately 200 ft. below the Boucher Trail.

The body of 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale, Arizona, was recovered and transported via helicopter to the South Rim.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

