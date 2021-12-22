Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for STD

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 26-year-old man was recently arrested after, deputies say, he sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Jacob Sullivan was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. As of Tuesday evening, Sullivan was held in the Pinal County Jail with bond set at $103,343.

Deputies say they were called in November to an urgent care clinic in Queen Creek after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

On Tuesday morning, deputies arrested Sullivan in north Peoria.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Amy Lyn O'Neill was recently indicted on numerous embezzlement charges.
Prosecutors: Tucson woman stole thousands from National Guard nonprofit
The driver of the Cadillac allegedly was impaired at the time of the crash at Golf Links Road...
Police: Driver to face charges after deadly crash at Golf Links Road, Pantano Parkway
Fact Finders: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
Pima County considering new mask mandate
Pima County proposes new mask mandate

Latest News

Pack rat problems
Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
University of Arizona researchers found the omicron variant in seven samples.
First cases of omicron detected on University of Arizona campus