Man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for STD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 26-year-old man was recently arrested after, deputies say, he sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

Jacob Sullivan was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 21 with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. As of Tuesday evening, Sullivan was held in the Pinal County Jail with bond set at $103,343.

Deputies say they were called in November to an urgent care clinic in Queen Creek after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

On Tuesday morning, deputies arrested Sullivan in north Peoria.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

