Pack rats causing major problems for homeowners

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The winter months bring holiday cheer along with unwanted guests. Pack rats are looking for a place to keep warm. Your home or car might be the target for these unwanted visitors.

Mr. Pack Rat technician, Tolya Cohen, took a pickax and removed several agave to get to the nest.

He did not see much greenery inside the home.

“That is telling me that it is not primarily active. We are lucky we caught here because this nest does not really point of being recent to me...But not too long because it is small enough where it has not expanded to the cactus or the tree or anywhere up there,” he said.

He says this homeowner got lucky and has seen much worse. Cohen says when the weather starts to get really cold and really hot, the rats can come out, in packs.

“You will find multiple beds. A big tunnel system. Sometimes a tunnel up to your knee. We will step in a hole, and you will just fall down and you just pray a snake does not come out,” he said.

So how do you keep these unwanted guests out of your yard?

“Trim everything up. Get rid of that overhead cover. That makes the pack rats feel vulnerable in that spot so hopefully they go somewhere else...They can be a very destructive animal, particularly in cars. They eat the wiring,” said Mr. Pack Rat Manager Thayer Thacker.

The key is to make your vehicle uninviting.

-Park where there is a lot of open space.

-Leave the hood open.

-Shine a bright light under the car at night.

“So, they are looking for some place where they can gather lots of debris, make their nests, and burrow deep. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” said Thacker.

If you do have pack rats, the goal is simple.

“Completely remove the nests so they can’t come back,” Thacker said.

Or call the experts, like Mr. Pack Rat.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

