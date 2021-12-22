Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson lab sees major jump in COVID test demand

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“We thought it was just going to be a little bump in the road but it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Wendell Long, the co-owner of Arcpoint labs in Tucson.

In mid-November, demand for COVID testing skyrocketed at his lab.

“In October there were days when we only saw 20 people,” said Long.

Now, they’re testing hundreds of people a day, with that number doubling in the last 3 weeks alone.

“I think one of the most interesting things is people are coming into be tested that have been vaccinated,” said Long. “Before they thought I got vaccinated, I’m in the clear I don’t have to worry about this any more.”

He says many others are coming in to test before heading out to visit family for the holidays, something health experts are urging everyone to do.

“They could add another layer of protection or security, if they all got a rapid test that morning,” said Dr. William Schaffner.

In much of the country getting a test is hard to come by. Long says luckily that’s not the case at his lab.

“We don’t have any supply problems,” said Long. “We can test anyone that needs to be tested.”

He says a majority of the supply problems are in getting home COVID test kits, not PRC or antigen lab tests.

“If you had asked me a year ago if I would think that we would still be having this problem, I would say no way, but unfortunately it just seems to keep on going,” said Long.

If you want to make an appointment at Arcpoint Labs, you can call them at 520-230-8900 or they accept walk-ins after 1 p.m. Long says they will be Closed on Christmas day.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Amy Lyn O'Neill was recently indicted on numerous embezzlement charges.
Prosecutors: Tucson woman stole thousands from National Guard nonprofit
The driver of the Cadillac allegedly was impaired at the time of the crash at Golf Links Road...
Police: Driver to face charges after deadly crash at Golf Links Road, Pantano Parkway
Fact Finders: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
FACT FINDERS: If you have mild symptoms, should you get a COVID test?
Pima County considering new mask mandate
Pima County proposes new mask mandate

Latest News

University of Arizona researchers found the omicron variant in seven samples.
First cases of omicron detected on University of Arizona campus
Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States.
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
Pima County imposes indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads across country
First omicron cases detected at UArizona
First omicron cases detected at UArizona