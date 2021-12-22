Tucson lab sees major jump in COVID test demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“We thought it was just going to be a little bump in the road but it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Wendell Long, the co-owner of Arcpoint labs in Tucson.

In mid-November, demand for COVID testing skyrocketed at his lab.

“In October there were days when we only saw 20 people,” said Long.

Now, they’re testing hundreds of people a day, with that number doubling in the last 3 weeks alone.

“I think one of the most interesting things is people are coming into be tested that have been vaccinated,” said Long. “Before they thought I got vaccinated, I’m in the clear I don’t have to worry about this any more.”

He says many others are coming in to test before heading out to visit family for the holidays, something health experts are urging everyone to do.

“They could add another layer of protection or security, if they all got a rapid test that morning,” said Dr. William Schaffner.

In much of the country getting a test is hard to come by. Long says luckily that’s not the case at his lab.

“We don’t have any supply problems,” said Long. “We can test anyone that needs to be tested.”

He says a majority of the supply problems are in getting home COVID test kits, not PRC or antigen lab tests.

“If you had asked me a year ago if I would think that we would still be having this problem, I would say no way, but unfortunately it just seems to keep on going,” said Long.

If you want to make an appointment at Arcpoint Labs, you can call them at 520-230-8900 or they accept walk-ins after 1 p.m. Long says they will be Closed on Christmas day.

