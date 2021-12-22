Tucson police reminding residents to keep themselves, their belongings safe ahead of the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are urging residents to be proactive this holiday season when it comes to keeping unwanted visitors out of their homes. It’s the case even after Christmas, when all the gifts are open and out of the box.

Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson Police Department said it’s important to be careful on how you toss out those boxes.

“These criminals are opportunists. If you see somebody who has a big TV, 70-inch box sitting outside of their home, you know what’s inside. You know these people have to go to work at some point; they’ll leave to see family at some point; they’re going to be out of their house at some point,” Gradillas said.

Before getting rid of those boxes, Gradillas suggests writing down the serial number of your device. He said that way police can track your item if it is stolen. Always remove stickers and addresses from your boxes before getting rid of them, so thieves can’t connect a box with an address.

Finally, break down boxes and make sure they aren’t visible if you are getting rid of them. Gradillas suggests dropping off large boxes at any of the following neighborhood recycling centers:

Mansfield Park, on Fourth Avenue, one block south of Grant Road.

Ward 5 Council Office, 4300 S. Park Avenue.

Patrick K. Hardesty Center, northwest corner of Alvernon Way and 22nd Street.

Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road. (Entrance at Craycroft Road. & Los Reales Road.)

1925 S. San Antonio Drive. (behind Tucson Fire Dept., Station 15)

Eastside City Hall, 7575 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Ward 4 Office, 8123 E. Poinciana Drive.

If you’re traveling to see family or friends during the holidays, Gradillas said it’s also important to pay attention to little details that could lead to a burglary.

Gradillas said it’s not a good idea to advertise on social media that you’re away from home. Instead, wait until you’re back from your trip to post pictures. Put your mail on hold, because an overflowing mailbox is a giveaway. Plus, invest in an alarm system or doorbell camera so you can monitor your house from a distance.

“Even invest in motion spotlights. Something that will detour anybody. Criminals hate light, so getting spotlights is always a good idea,” Gradillas said.

Lock up your home and give a spare key to a trusted friend or family member. He said it’s important not to hide a key under a mat or somewhere visible while traveling.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.